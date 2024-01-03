We Are China

Savoring ice cream becomes a delight in winter Harbin

Ecns.cn) 13:53, January 03, 2024

Tourists pose for a photo on the Central Avenue in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, January 2, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

Eating ice cream or ice lollipop has become a delight among tourists in winter Harbin.

Tourists take photos in front of a shop on the Central Avenue in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, January 2, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

A tourist takes a photo with an ice lollipop in hand, on the Central Avenue in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, January 2, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

A tourist poses for a photo with an ice lollipop in hand, on the Central Avenue in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, January 2, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

A tourist holds an ice lollipop in front of a shop on the Central Avenue in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, January 2, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

