Savoring ice cream becomes a delight in winter Harbin
Tourists pose for a photo on the Central Avenue in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, January 2, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
Eating ice cream or ice lollipop has become a delight among tourists in winter Harbin.
Tourists take photos in front of a shop on the Central Avenue in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, January 2, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
A tourist takes a photo with an ice lollipop in hand, on the Central Avenue in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, January 2, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
A tourist poses for a photo with an ice lollipop in hand, on the Central Avenue in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, January 2, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
A tourist holds an ice lollipop in front of a shop on the Central Avenue in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, January 2, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
