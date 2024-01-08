China's "ice city" sees tourism boom

January 08, 2024

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 7, 2024 shows tourists having fun at an ice amusement spot on the Songhuajiang River Harbin section in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Dubbed China's "ice city," Harbin has recently seen a tourism boom. An ice amusement spot, transformed from an ice collecting site out of use, has attracted lots of visitors to have fun here with ice packs scattered on the Songhuajiang River Harbin section. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

