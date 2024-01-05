We Are China

Winter tourists flock to China's ice city

(People's Daily App) 16:00, January 05, 2024

Denizens of Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, have unique ways of making their guests feel at home during sub-zero temperatures. Internet users dub tourists to the chilly ice city "southern little potatoes.”

