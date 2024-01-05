Home>>
Highlights of China's 2024 New Year's holiday
By Xu Xiaoxuan (China.org.cn) 10:57, January 05, 2024
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Culture Fact: Winterfest turns Harbin into tourism hotspot
- China's tourism consumption boosted by bustling New Year travel
- China to work with rest of world for common good of humanity
- China, Thailand in close communication on mutual visa exemptions: foreign ministry
- What did New Year's Eve look like in Chinese cities?
- China to keep scaling new heights with self-reliance in new year
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.