What did New Year's Eve look like in Chinese cities?
(People's Daily App) 16:29, January 03, 2024
Cities across China celebrated the arriving New Year in spectacular fashion. From Chongqing and Beijing to Shanghai and Hong Kong, giant crowds marked New Year's Eve with fireworks, large screen countdowns and reverie in the streets.
(Video by Zheng Qi, Gong Han and Di Jingyuan)
