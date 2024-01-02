Home>>
China's 40th Antarctic expedition team sends New Year greetings
(People's Daily App) 16:05, January 02, 2024
A flag-raising ceremony is held at the Great Wall Station in Antarctica on Monday by China's 40th Antarctic expedition team. They send New Year greetings back home.
(Produced by Hu Runxin, Li Shiyao, and Wang Zi)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fireworks in celebration of New Year illuminate sky in Hong Kong
- Bustling holidays portend solid start for China’s economic recovery in 2024
- Scenery of sunrise in China on New Year's Day
- Fireworks set off to celebrate New Year in Sydney, Australia
- People celebrate New Year across world
- Various events held to celebrate New Year in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.