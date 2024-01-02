China's 40th Antarctic expedition team sends New Year greetings

(People's Daily App) 16:05, January 02, 2024

A flag-raising ceremony is held at the Great Wall Station in Antarctica on Monday by China's 40th Antarctic expedition team. They send New Year greetings back home.

