Various events held to celebrate New Year in China

Xinhua) 15:02, January 01, 2024

People wait for the New Year bell tolls at the Drum Tower in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 1, 2024. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the New Year. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People take part in a New Year countdown at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2024. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the New Year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People take part in a New Year countdown at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2024. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the New Year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows fireworks above the Macao Tower in Macao, south China. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the New Year. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People take part in a New Year countdown at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2024. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the New Year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows fireworks above the Fantawild Adventure in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the New Year. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows fireworks above the Fantawild Adventure in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the New Year. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows fireworks above the Macao Tower in Macao, south China. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the New Year. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People greet the New Year at the Drum Tower in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 1, 2024. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the New Year. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)