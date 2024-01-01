We Are China

People celebrate New Year across world

Xinhua) 11:27, January 01, 2024

Fireworks are seen during a New Year celebration at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Fireworks are seen during a New Year celebration at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Fireworks are seen during a New Year celebration at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Fireworks are seen during a New Year celebration at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Fireworks are seen during a New Year celebration at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Fireworks are seen during a New Year celebration at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Fireworks are seen during a New Year celebration at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Fireworks are displayed during the New Year celebration in Manila, the Philippines, on Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Fireworks are displayed during the New Year celebration in Manila, the Philippines, on Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Fireworks are displayed during the New Year celebration in Manila, the Philippines, on Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A woman poses for photos with a pair of New Year-themed glasses in Bhopal, India, Dec. 31, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

A woman wearing a pair of New Year-themed glasses poses for photos in Bhopal, India, Dec. 31, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

People celebrates on the eve of the New Year 2024 in Bhopal, India, Dec. 31, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

Fireworks are set off during New Year's Eve celebration at Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park in Bali, Indonesia, Dec. 31, 2023. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

People watch a drone show to celebrate the New Year of 2024 on General Sudirman Street in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A woman poses for a photo during the celebration of the New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

People watch a fountain show to celebrate the New Year of 2024 on General Sudirman Street in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

People watch a drone show to celebrate the New Year of 2024 on General Sudirman Street in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

People crowd at the Bundaran Hotel Indonesia to celebrate the New Year of 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

