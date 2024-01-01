We Are China

Scenery of sunrise in China on New Year's Day

Xinhua) 15:54, January 01, 2024

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows the sunrise at the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows the sunrise at the Yangpu Economic Development Zone, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows tourists enjoying the sunrise at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows the sunrise at the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows an oil field at sunrise in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A fishing boat moves near the Jiaozhou Bay bridge at sunrise in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows the sunrise at the Xinghai Square in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Vehicles moves on the Jiaozhou Bay bridge at sunrise in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists pose for photos with the rising sun at Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows the sunrise at a cherry blossom scenic spot in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Shi Zhihong/Xinhua)

A worker operates at sunrise at a high-speed railway construction site in Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

People enjoy the sunrise at the Xinghai Square in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

This photo shows the sunrise on the Jiaozhou Bay bridge in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows the sunrise at a tea garden in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the sunrise on Heixiazi Island in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Photo by Guan Changqing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows the sunrise near the FU Tower in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows the sunrise at Weizhou Island in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

People enjoy the sunrise by Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Zhengju/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the sunrise at Weizhou Island in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Black-necked cranes fly at sunrise at Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve in Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Photo by Zeng Sandong/Xinhua)

