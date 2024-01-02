Home>>
New Year-themed hologram ornaments decorate Shanghai street
(People's Daily App) 16:09, January 02, 2024
Shanghai's iconic West Nanjing Road was illuminated for the New Year's celebrations. Themed "Starry Sky of Shanghai," the trees between Changde Road and Shaanxi Road were adorned with blue and white lights, as well as ornaments that displayed holograms of fireworks and other festive images inside.
