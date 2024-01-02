Home>>
Woman surprises on-duty firefighters with drawing for New Year's Eve
(People's Daily App) 16:07, January 02, 2024
In a heartwarming gesture of gratitude, a woman in Zhuzhou, Central China’s Hunan Province drew a digital portrait of three firefighters she saw working on New Year’s Eve and printed it out for them to show her appreciation for their hard work. As it is customary to set off fireworks during Chinese festivals, firefighters remain on high alert over holidays like New Year's Eve and Spring Festival.
