In pics: New Year celebrated across China

People's Daily Online) 08:34, January 03, 2024

Residents and tourists watch a New Year's Eve fireworks display in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Dec. 31, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

As the old year bid farewell and the new one dawned, various events were held nationwide to celebrate the arrival of the new year.

A national New Year's hiking and fitness event is held in Beishan Park in Jilin city, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Li Chengwei)

Visitors flock to Beijing City Library for visits and reading on Jan. 1, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Tourists enjoy ice and snow activities in Jingyue Snow World at Jingyuetan National Forest Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

Over 11,000 citizens participate in a New Year's running event in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuxing)

A float parade takes place at Happy Valley in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Cui Xinyao)

People immerse themselves in the joy of ice skating at the Ice and Snow Fairy Tale Park in Yichun city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

Around 90,000 people participate in a brisk walking event in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 31, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

A provincial fire brigade training unit in southwest China's Yunnan Province organizes cultural and sports activities to celebrate the new year on Dec. 31, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Cai Shujing)

Residents take photos in front of a dragon-shaped lantern in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Tao Jian)

