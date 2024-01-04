Home>>
China, Thailand in close communication on mutual visa exemptions: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 16:15, January 04, 2024
China and Thailand are in close communication on specific matters regarding mutual visa exemptions for citizens of the two countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday. China hopes the relevant arrangement will be implemented at an early date, he said.
(By Liang Xiaojian)
