16th int'l snow sculpture competition for college students held in Harbin
A contestant works on a snow sculpture during the 16th international snow sculpture competition for college students at Harbin Engineering University in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2024. A total of 57 teams from seven countries took part in the competition which started on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
