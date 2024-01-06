16th int'l snow sculpture competition for college students held in Harbin

Xinhua) 14:55, January 06, 2024

A contestant works on a snow sculpture during the 16th international snow sculpture competition for college students at Harbin Engineering University in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2024. A total of 57 teams from seven countries took part in the competition which started on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

