International snow sculpture competition held in Harbin

Xinhua) 09:01, January 08, 2024

Contestants work on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2024. An international snow sculpture competition is held here, attracting snow sculptors from 12 countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2024. An international snow sculpture competition is held here, attracting snow sculptors from 12 countries. (Xinhua/Wang Dayu)

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2024. An international snow sculpture competition is held here, attracting snow sculptors from 12 countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Contestants work on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2024. An international snow sculpture competition is held here, attracting snow sculptors from 12 countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 7, 2024 shows contestants working on snow sculptures at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. An international snow sculpture competition is held here, attracting snow sculptors from 12 countries. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2024. An international snow sculpture competition is held here, attracting snow sculptors from 12 countries. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2024. An international snow sculpture competition is held here, attracting snow sculptors from 12 countries. (Xinhua/Wang Dayu)

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2024. An international snow sculpture competition is held here, attracting snow sculptors from 12 countries. (Xinhua/Wang Dayu)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 7, 2024 shows contestants working on snow sculptures at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. An international snow sculpture competition is held here, attracting snow sculptors from 12 countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2024. An international snow sculpture competition is held here, attracting snow sculptors from 12 countries. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)