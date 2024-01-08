We Are China

Event promoting Hezhe culture held in Harbin

Xinhua) 08:34, January 08, 2024

A Hezhe woman wearing traditional costumes dances in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

The Hezhe are one of the less populous ethnic groups in China, residing along the Heilongjiang, Songhuajiang and Wusuli rivers.

On Saturday, Hezhe people from Raohe County by the Wusuli River came to Harbin and held an event promoting their specialty products and culture.

Hezhe people wearing traditional costumes interact with tourists in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A promoter from Raohe County (L) and a Hezhe girl promote fish product in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists take selfies with Hezhe people and a promoter from Raohe County wearing traditional costumes in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A promoter from Raohe County wearing traditional costume promotes fish product in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A Hezhe girl wearing traditional headwear made from fish skin takes part in a promoting event of her hometown in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A Hezhe woman wearing traditional costumes plays a musical instrument in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A Hezhe girl wearing traditional headwear made from fish skin takes part in a promoting event of her hometown in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

