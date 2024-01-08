Children meet with penguins during visit to Harbin Polarpark

Xinhua) 11:23, January 08, 2024

Children from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region meet with penguins as they visit the Harbin Polarpark in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2024. These cute kids, nicknamed "little sugar tangerines" (a specialty produce of Guangxi) by netizens in China, have attracted millions of eyes during their trip to the northeast part of the country. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

