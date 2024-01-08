Harvesting ice blocks in Harbin

(People's Daily App) 16:38, January 08, 2024

The 25th Harbin Ice and Snow World, an 810,000-square-meter amusement park that combines ice, snow, sound and lights in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, is the largest- ever held in its history. Opened on December 18, 2023 the park will use around 250,000 cubic meters of ice and snow during its operation. This is how its most crucial material – ice – is harvested from the Songhuajiang River.

