Heartwarming encounter: Reindeer delights young girl in Harbin's 'Ice City'

(People's Daily App) 17:12, January 10, 2024

Recently, in the enchanting "Ice City" of Harbin, located in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, a delightful moment unfolded when a young girl expressed her desire to take a picture with a reindeer. Responding to her request, the gentle reindeer leaned its head over, offering a snuggle and posing affectionately with the girl. Click to experience the joy of this heartwarming scene.

(Video edited by Liu Haozhe)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)