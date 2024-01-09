Int'l snow sculpture competition enters 3rd day in Harbin

Xinhua) 09:29, January 09, 2024

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2024. The international snow sculpture competition in Harbin entered its third day on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Contestants work on snow sculptures at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2024. The international snow sculpture competition in Harbin entered its third day on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Contestants work on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2024. The international snow sculpture competition in Harbin entered its third day on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

