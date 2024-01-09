Int'l snow sculpture competition enters 3rd day in Harbin
A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2024. The international snow sculpture competition in Harbin entered its third day on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
