Home>>
A glimpse into winter fun in China's 'ice city' Harbin
(People's Daily Online) 09:33, January 12, 2024
|Tourists visit an attraction with splendid ice sculptures in China's "ice city" Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Xu Chenglong)
Boasting ice and snow sculptures of extraordinary craftsmanship, fun-filled ice and snow activities, and challenging and thrilling ice and snow sports, China's "ice city" Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, becomes a magnet for tourists across the country every winter.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Harbin emerges as one of top tourist destinations in China this winter
- Heartwarming encounter: Reindeer delights young girl in Harbin's 'Ice City'
- Int'l snow sculpture competition enters 3rd day in Harbin
- Russian culture-themed park attracts visitors in Harbin
- Harvesting ice blocks in Harbin
- Crystal ice cubes lure visitors to Harbin
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.