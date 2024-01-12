A glimpse into winter fun in China's 'ice city' Harbin

People's Daily Online) 09:33, January 12, 2024

Tourists visit an attraction with splendid ice sculptures in China's "ice city" Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Xu Chenglong)

Boasting ice and snow sculptures of extraordinary craftsmanship, fun-filled ice and snow activities, and challenging and thrilling ice and snow sports, China's "ice city" Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, becomes a magnet for tourists across the country every winter.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)