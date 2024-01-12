Languages

Archive

Friday, January 12, 2024

Home>>

A glimpse into winter fun in China's 'ice city' Harbin

(People's Daily Online) 09:33, January 12, 2024
A glimpse into winter fun in China's 'ice city' Harbin
Tourists visit an attraction with splendid ice sculptures in China's "ice city" Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Xu Chenglong)

Boasting ice and snow sculptures of extraordinary craftsmanship, fun-filled ice and snow activities, and challenging and thrilling ice and snow sports, China's "ice city" Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, becomes a magnet for tourists across the country every winter.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories