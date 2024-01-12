Central Street in Harbin wows tourists with ice, snow sculptures during tourism boom

Xinhua) 14:51, January 12, 2024

Tourists take selfies on the Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wowed tourists with its ice and snow sculptures and folk shows during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist looks at an ice sculpture on the Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wowed tourists with its ice and snow sculptures and folk shows during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows tourists walking on the Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wowed tourists with its ice and snow sculptures and folk shows during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists are seen under a dragon-themed light installation on the Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wowed tourists with its ice and snow sculptures and folk shows during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists take photos of an ice sculpture on the Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wowed tourists with its ice and snow sculptures and folk shows during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists take selfies in front of a snow sculpture on the Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wowed tourists with its ice and snow sculptures and folk shows during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A man (R, Center) in traditional costume of Daur ethnic group interacts with tourists on the Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wowed tourists with its ice and snow sculptures and folk shows during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows tourists walking on the Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wowed tourists with its ice and snow sculptures and folk shows during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

