We Are China

Harbin's morning markets attract tourists

Xinhua) 09:00, January 25, 2024

A vendor sells strawberries at the Hongzhuan Morning Market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Harbin's morning markets, known for their diverse offerings at reasonable prices, have been a hot spot for tourists.

The morning market on Hongzhuan Street has been one of the first local morning markets to gain fame recently. Food stalls serving steaming local breakfast dishes are bustling with tourists eager to taste local delicacies.

Tourists pass a mushroom stall at the Hongzhuan Morning Market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A tourist tastes corn porridge at the Hongzhuan Morning Market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Tourists taste sticky steamed buns stuffed with bean paste at the Hongzhuan Morning Market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Tourists queue for fried brown sugar cakes at the Hongzhuan Morning Market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Tourists eat "shaomai," a traditional steamed pastry at the Hongzhuan Morning Market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A vendor sells mutton soup at the Hongzhuan Morning Market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A vendor sells stewed pears at the Hongzhuan Morning Market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A vendor sells sticky steamed buns stuffed with bean paste at the Hongzhuan Morning Market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Tourists select frozen pears and persimmons at the Hongzhuan Morning Market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Tourists visit the Hongzhuan Morning Market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

