New attraction in Harbin: Ice sculptures of Terracotta Warriors
Visitors take photos near an ice sculpture of a Terracotta Warrior in Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. As a group of AI-generated images of ice sculptures of Terracotta Warriors went viral on the internet, artists created a series of ice sculptures of Terracotta Warriors at Harbin Ice and Snow World to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
An ice sculpture of a Terracotta Warrior is seen in Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Visitors walk near ice sculptures of Terracotta Warriors in Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Visitors look at an ice sculpture of a Terracotta Warrior in Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Visitors look at ice sculptures of Terracotta Warriors in Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Visitors walk near ice sculptures of Terracotta Warriors in Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
