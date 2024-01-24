New attraction in Harbin: Ice sculptures of Terracotta Warriors

Xinhua

Visitors take photos near an ice sculpture of a Terracotta Warrior in Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. As a group of AI-generated images of ice sculptures of Terracotta Warriors went viral on the internet, artists created a series of ice sculptures of Terracotta Warriors at Harbin Ice and Snow World to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

