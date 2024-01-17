Home>>
Ice and Snow World dance party: Music ignites winter at night!
(People's Daily App) 16:48, January 17, 2024
On a bone-chilling night at minus 20 C, the 25th Harbin Ice and Snow World hosted the unparalleled "Ten Thousand People Down Coat Snow Party." It was a one-of-a-kind event on a global scale. As the Dream Stage came alive with pulsating dance music, a multitude of Chinese and foreign tourists grooved on the icy, snowy terrain, transforming the cold winter night of the "Ice City" into a vibrant spectacle. The ice and snow world became an exuberant ocean of joy.
(Video by discover_harbin from Instagram)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Three-year-old drummer amazes audiences with his skills
- Harmonious journeys: Philadelphia Orchestra's 50th-anniversary visit to China
- Feature: Philadelphia Orchestra brings together Western, Chinese music to celebrate Chinese New Year
- Trending in China | Explore the 'Frozen' magic of Harbin Ice-Snow World
- St. Sophia Cathedral becomes hot spot for tourists in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
- Supply-side reforms unleash momentum in China's ice-and-snow economy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.