Ice and Snow World dance party: Music ignites winter at night!

(People's Daily App) 16:48, January 17, 2024

On a bone-chilling night at minus 20 C, the 25th Harbin Ice and Snow World hosted the unparalleled "Ten Thousand People Down Coat Snow Party." It was a one-of-a-kind event on a global scale. As the Dream Stage came alive with pulsating dance music, a multitude of Chinese and foreign tourists grooved on the icy, snowy terrain, transforming the cold winter night of the "Ice City" into a vibrant spectacle. The ice and snow world became an exuberant ocean of joy.

(Video by discover_harbin from Instagram)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)