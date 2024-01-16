Three-year-old drummer amazes audiences with his skills

(People's Daily App) 15:18, January 16, 2024

Cai Yucheng, 3, is a big hit with a local opera group in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, where he sits in as their drummer. Cai first got behind the drums when he was around seven or eight months old while playing with his grandfather in a local orchestra. Before turning two, he was already practicing with the opera group. Cai has since learned more than 20 pieces and has become the group’s lead percussionist.

(Compiled by Liu Haozhe)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)