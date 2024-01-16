Home>>
Three-year-old drummer amazes audiences with his skills
(People's Daily App) 15:18, January 16, 2024
Cai Yucheng, 3, is a big hit with a local opera group in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, where he sits in as their drummer. Cai first got behind the drums when he was around seven or eight months old while playing with his grandfather in a local orchestra. Before turning two, he was already practicing with the opera group. Cai has since learned more than 20 pieces and has become the group’s lead percussionist.
(Compiled by Liu Haozhe)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Harmonious journeys: Philadelphia Orchestra's 50th-anniversary visit to China
- Ukrainian musician: ‘Kunming is like my second home’
- Kid wows when seeing snow for the first time
- Feature: Philadelphia Orchestra brings together Western, Chinese music to celebrate Chinese New Year
- British composer Stef Conner: Harmonizing worlds at her fingertips
- Master of Chinese drums spreads his craft to the world
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.