Ukrainian musician: ‘Kunming is like my second home’

People's Daily Online) 14:22, December 18, 2023

Oleksandr Slivinskyy is a Ukrainian musician currently employed by the Kunming International Philharmonic Orchestra. The orchestra's members hail from various parts of the world, and Slivinskyy firmly believes that music is their universal language. He is dedicated to blending diverse musical styles from both the East and the West, encouraging their further development. His future plans include founding a music school for young talent and establishing a youth symphony orchestra in Kunming. "I have a deep affection for Kunming; it's like my second home, and I want to spend my entire life here," said Slivinskyy.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)