China National Symphony Orchestra performs at Sydney Opera House
(Xinhua) 15:07, November 29, 2023
Conductor Li Xincao leads a performance by China National Symphony Orchestra at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 28, 2023. More than 80 musicians from the China National Symphony Orchestra performed western and Chinese compositions at the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Violinist Lyu Siqing is pictured during a performance by China National Symphony Orchestra at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 28, 2023. More than 80 musicians from the China National Symphony Orchestra performed western and Chinese compositions at the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
