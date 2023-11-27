Flash mob playing Chinese instruments makes a stir in Paris

(People's Daily App) 15:59, November 27, 2023

Recently, a video of a flash mob playing a classical Chinese song with traditional Chinese musical instruments in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris has gone viral on social media. The players include Fang Jinlong, a well-known Chinese master of pipa, and Peng Jingxuan, a guzheng player and a popular social media music influencer. The video was produced by Chinese cameraman Guo Jiyong.

