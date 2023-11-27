Home>>
Flash mob playing Chinese instruments makes a stir in Paris
(People's Daily App) 15:59, November 27, 2023
Recently, a video of a flash mob playing a classical Chinese song with traditional Chinese musical instruments in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris has gone viral on social media. The players include Fang Jinlong, a well-known Chinese master of pipa, and Peng Jingxuan, a guzheng player and a popular social media music influencer. The video was produced by Chinese cameraman Guo Jiyong.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: China's symphony orchestra wins applause with premiere-filled performance in New York
- Chinese rock music festival draws big crowd in New York
- Renowned American chamber music group to leave for China tour
- Feature: Romanian audience dazzled by Hong Kong orchestra's performance
- Russian audience applaud Chinese folk music shows
- Chinese woman promotes guzheng culture in Sydney
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.