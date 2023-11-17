Russian audience applaud Chinese folk music shows

Xinhua) 22:00, November 17, 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Artists from the Folk Music Troupe of China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater brought a feast of Chinese folk orchestral music to the audience at the Alexander Theater here Thursday, demonstrating a high level of virtuosity and superb skills.

The concert, as part of the Chinese Cultural Festival in Russia, was previously performed at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow on Monday. They were organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, and the Chinese Embassy in Russia.

The artists presented classic Chinese folk songs, including Jasmine Flower, or Mo Li Hua in Mandarin.

The audience warmly applauded the performance and were eager for more such performances in Russian theaters.

The Chinese performers showed great skills and their music was unforgettable, a local resident who gave her name as Svetlana told Xinhua, adding that she was looking forward to more Chinese performances in Russian theaters.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)