China-CEEC music forum promotes int'l art collaboration

Xinhua) 10:51, November 02, 2023

HANGZHOU, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The China-CEEC Forum of Music Academy Deans and Rectors opened at east China's Zhejiang Conservatory of Music on Wednesday.

The forum, running from Monday to Saturday, has invited over 40 scholars and experts from more than 15 music academies in Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC).

With the theme of "cooperation and development," the forum consists of two summit forums and 26 academic activities, covering a wide range of fields including faculty development, talent cultivation, academic research, artistic performance, and educational collaboration in music schools.

An international musical and cultural center, named after renowned 20th century Hungarian composer and educator Zoltan Kodaly, was unveiled at the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music on Wednesday, marking a milestone in the collaboration between the conservatory and the Eotvos Lorand University in Hungary.

Imre Hamar, vice rector at Eotvos Lorand University, said that music transcends the barriers of translation and can help deepen human understanding. He hopes to see more collaboration between music schools in China and CEEC.

Collaboration between music academies in China and CEEC can make a significant contribution to the flourishing and development of the art of music, said Wang Rui, president of Zhejiang Conservatory of Music.

