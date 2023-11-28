Chinese music festival held in New York
Audience watch Chinese band Omnipotent Youth Society performing during a Chinese music festival themed Friends From The East in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2023. Friends From The East continued the second leg on Sunday night in New York City, featuring Chinese bands The Landlord's Cats, Omnipotent Youth Society, and Miserable Faith. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
A member of Chinese band Miserable Faith performs during a Chinese music festival themed Friends From The East in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2023. Friends From The East continued the second leg on Sunday night in New York City, featuring Chinese bands The Landlord's Cats, Omnipotent Youth Society, and Miserable Faith. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
A member of Chinese band Omnipotent Youth Society performs during a Chinese music festival themed Friends From The East in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2023. Friends From The East continued the second leg on Sunday night in New York City, featuring Chinese bands The Landlord's Cats, Omnipotent Youth Society, and Miserable Faith. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
A member of Chinese band The Landlord's Cats performs during a Chinese music festival themed Friends From The East in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2023. Friends From The East continued the second leg on Sunday night in New York City, featuring Chinese bands The Landlord's Cats, Omnipotent Youth Society, and Miserable Faith. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
A member of Chinese band Miserable Faith performs during a Chinese music festival themed Friends From The East in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2023. Friends From The East continued the second leg on Sunday night in New York City, featuring Chinese bands The Landlord's Cats, Omnipotent Youth Society, and Miserable Faith. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Members of Chinese band The Landlord's Cats perform during a Chinese music festival themed Friends From The East in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2023. Friends From The East continued the second leg on Sunday night in New York City, featuring Chinese bands The Landlord's Cats, Omnipotent Youth Society, and Miserable Faith. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Members of Chinese band Omnipotent Youth Society perform during a Chinese music festival themed Friends From The East in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2023. Friends From The East continued the second leg on Sunday night in New York City, featuring Chinese bands The Landlord's Cats, Omnipotent Youth Society, and Miserable Faith. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
A member of Chinese band The Landlord's Cats performs during a Chinese music festival themed Friends From The East in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2023. Friends From The East continued the second leg on Sunday night in New York City, featuring Chinese bands The Landlord's Cats, Omnipotent Youth Society, and Miserable Faith. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Members of Chinese band Miserable Faith perform during a Chinese music festival themed Friends From The East in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2023. Friends From The East continued the second leg on Sunday night in New York City, featuring Chinese bands The Landlord's Cats, Omnipotent Youth Society, and Miserable Faith. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
