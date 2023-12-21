Home>>
Harmonious journeys: Philadelphia Orchestra's 50th-anniversary visit to China
(People's Daily App) 14:39, December 21, 2023
The Philadelphia Orchestra recently made its 13th visit to China, commemorating the 50th anniversary of its inaugural visit in 1973. During their time in Shanghai, they visited Shanghai Tech University, the China Welfare Institute Children's Palace and the Pudong branch of the Shanghai Library. Watch the video to delve deeper into the world of this symphony orchestra and discover the story behind it! (Source: City News Service)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ukrainian musician: ‘Kunming is like my second home’
- British composer Stef Conner: Harmonizing worlds at her fingertips
- China National Symphony Orchestra performs at Sydney Opera House
- Feature: Chinese music bands rock NYC with ever-evolving tapestry of Chinese youth culture
- Chinese music festival held in New York
- Flash mob playing Chinese instruments makes a stir in Paris
- Feature: China's symphony orchestra wins applause with premiere-filled performance in New York
- Chinese rock music festival draws big crowd in New York
- Renowned American chamber music group to leave for China tour
- Feature: Romanian audience dazzled by Hong Kong orchestra's performance
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.