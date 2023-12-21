Harmonious journeys: Philadelphia Orchestra's 50th-anniversary visit to China

(People's Daily App) 14:39, December 21, 2023

The Philadelphia Orchestra recently made its 13th visit to China, commemorating the 50th anniversary of its inaugural visit in 1973. During their time in Shanghai, they visited Shanghai Tech University, the China Welfare Institute Children's Palace and the Pudong branch of the Shanghai Library. Watch the video to delve deeper into the world of this symphony orchestra and discover the story behind it! (Source: City News Service)

