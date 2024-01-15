Feature: Philadelphia Orchestra brings together Western, Chinese music to celebrate Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 10:22, January 15, 2024

Yu Long (C), who holds senior positions at the China Philharmonic Orchestra in Beijing, the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, conducts during a concert presented by the Philadelphia Orchestra to celebrate Chinese New Year in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, the United States, Jan. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie E)

PHILADELPHIA, the United States, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Philadelphia Orchestra once again brought together Western and Chinese music on Friday evening to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

The Philadelphia Orchestra presented a concert in front of over 2,000 people in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

Yu Long, who holds senior positions at the China Philharmonic Orchestra in Beijing, the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, made his conducting debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra.

"We always try to do something that brings together Chinese music and Western music. Obviously, we're a Western orchestra but even tonight you'll see Chinese instruments such as the Erhu," said Matias Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Tarnopolsky told Xinhua that thanks to Yu's vision, the concert had more of a global feel with the orchestra performing Chinese music and music from other countries and traditions as well.

The performance featured the jinghu, a Chinese bowed string instrument and the bamboo flute from the East as well as the cello, piano and violin.

Artists not only presented the Spring Festival Overture, Er Huang and Jasmine Flower, which are well known to Chinese audiences, but also Fantasy on Bizet's Carmen and "Song to the Moon" from Rusalka.

"It was a 10 out of 10 experience. It was so good and I'll be back next year," said Jonathan Sajy, an audience member from Philadelphia.

Sajy told Xinhua he had no prior understanding of Chinese music but "after tonight's performance, it really piqued my interest."

The concert not long before the Lunar New Year created a unique experience and the violinist's performance was amazing, said Guan Xiangchen, a Chinese student studying in Philadelphia.

The mix of Western opera and Peking opera during the performance was amazing and he was profoundly touched when he listened to the Erhu, said Andrew Peterson, who teaches at the University of Pennsylvania and attended the event with his students.

There is a need for more cultural and people-to-people exchanges today and the combination of Western and Chinese music in the performance enables integration and exchange, said Yu.

Tarnopolsky said, "Music expresses thoughts and ideas that words alone cannot ... We're all equal in front of the music and so music has this incredible power to make connections and to build bridges between people so that all the differences melt away and what you're left with is what unifies you."

The annual Lunar New Year celebration pays tribute to Philadelphia's diverse Asian American community and is part of the ensemble's ongoing relationship with the people of China as well as its commitment to furthering people-to-people exchange through music, said an earlier release by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

The Chinese Lunar New Year will fall on Feb. 10 this year, marking the start of the Year of the Dragon. Multiple concerts are scheduled to be held in the United States to celebrate.

Fu Yifei (C), a percussionist from the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, performs during a concert presented by the Philadelphia Orchestra to celebrate Chinese New Year in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, the United States, Jan. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie E)

Artists of the Philadelphia Orchestra perform during a concert to celebrate Chinese New Year in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, the United States, Jan. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie E)

Chinese Huqin (a traditional Chinese string instrument) artist Lu Yiwen (C) performs during a concert presented by the Philadelphia Orchestra to celebrate Chinese New Year in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, the United States, Jan. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie E)

