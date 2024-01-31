In pics: Tourists enjoy themselves in Harbin, NE China's Heilongjiang
|A tourist poses for pictures on the Central Avenue in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)
The Central Avenue in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province has been teeming with people and brimming with energy. In daytime, visitors snap pictures with the snow sculptures, savor delectable popsicles, and appreciate the European-style buildings. As night descends, the street comes alive with dazzling lights, adding an extra touch of vibrancy and color.
