Exhibition on "river civilizations" launched at museum in Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:33, March 23, 2024

People visit an exhibition on "river civilizations" at the National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 22, 2024. An exhibition on "river civilizations" was launched at the National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Friday. The exhibition, themed on ancient civilizations born in the world's major river valleys, will last until July 28. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

