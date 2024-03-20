China's Tianjin Port reports soaring auto exports in Jan-Feb

TIANJIN, March 19 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Port saw a surge in auto exports in the first two months of 2024, continuing an export boom for Chinese carmakers receiving increased global recognition.

Tianjin Port completed 88,000 automobile exports totaling 5.7 billion yuan (about 791 million U.S. dollars) in January and February this year, with those figures respectively increasing 73.2 percent and 91.8 percent year on year, according to Tianjin Customs. Notably, 61,000 electric vehicles were exported, up 74.9 percent year on year.

Tianjin Customs has improved clearance efficiency and begun offering services such as 24-hour clearance appointments to provide high-quality logistics support for exports of domestically produced vehicles.

China's auto exports surged 57.9 percent year on year to a record high of 4.91 million vehicles in 2023 as the country's automakers expanded their overseas presence, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers shows.

The massive growth was propelled by a surge in exports of new energy vehicles, which soared 77.6 percent to more than 1.2 million units last year.

