Lei Feng spirit echoes in north China's Tianjin

TIANJIN, March 6 (Xinhua) -- At an apartment in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Qi Dachang is bustling at his "volunteer barber shop." Using an electric clipper and scissors to sculpt a disabled elderly resident's hairline, the 81-year-old veteran continually adjusted his posture, even working on his knees.

"I try to learn from Lei Feng. Doing volunteer work and helping others proves to be addictive," said Qi, who has been volunteering as a barber for five years, serving hundreds of residents in the Chaoyangli community.

The "Lei Feng" he mentioned may be one of the most famous role models in China. Celebrated for selflessly helping others, Lei Feng, an ordinary Chinese soldier with an extraordinary soul, remains a national folk hero for generations of Chinese, more than 60 years after his untimely demise at age 22.

This Tuesday marks this year's "Lei Feng Day," an annual event aimed at celebrating the life and spirit of this young soldier who devoted his spare time and money to helping the needy.

For Chinese people, the spirit of Lei Feng has become a rallying point for the whole society and volunteering service, which has surpassed the meaning of being a good Samaritan and has been China's moral symbol of selfless dedication.

By helping residents in the community with their hairdressing needs, Qi himself has also become a beneficiary of the volunteerism of the community.

In 2018, Qi was diagnosed with colon cancer. After undergoing surgery and multiple rounds of chemotherapy, although his physical pain improved, the psychological trauma was difficult to heal, and he experienced a period of depression.

After learning about his situation, the community arranged for medical staff to visit him for free consultations, and neighbors and friends visited him many times to encourage him to change his life and regain the motivation to live. As Qi's health improved, he began to try to participate in volunteer services.

"At first, I did small tasks for neighbors, such as fixing faucets and running errands. Later, combining my own expertise in hairdressing, I decided to provide free haircuts for residents in the community," Qi said.

At the beginning of his volunteer service, he did not realize that it would bring such a significant change to his life. He was just trying to step out of his home and change his despondent state of life. However, the people he helped always praised him, making him feel that he had found the value of living again. "I feel needed, and I also realize that I still have the ability to do something valuable for society."

According to the official data, Qi is among more than 2.99 million volunteers in some 26,000 volunteering teams in Tianjin, accounting for about 22 percent of the city's permanent population.

Walking through the community, this cheerful veteran is recognized by nearly all community officials, residents, and children passing by. "Volunteer service pulled me out of a low mood. As long as I'm able, I'll keep at it," he said.

Now, the "Learning from Lei Feng" activities with the characteristic of volunteerism are blossoming in this harbor city. "The ethos of dedication, friendship, and mutual aid has been ingrained into the city's cultural fabric, becoming a fixture in its societal norms," said Zhang Jinsheng, an official with the social work department of the municipal Party committee.

