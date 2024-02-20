Home>>
A taste of Tianjin: Goubuli stuffed steamed buns
Goubuli stuffed steamed buns, a specialty of north China's Tianjin municipality, are elaborately crafted from the wrapper to the stuffing, using only fresh ingredients. Both the savory meat and fresh vegetable fillings showcase the exceptional craftsmanship that Goubuli infuses into its products, which maintains the brand's popularity to this day.
