China's Tianjin Port sees record high container throughput in January

Xinhua) 09:22, February 09, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2024 shows a container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. Tianjin Port, located on the coast of the Bohai Sea, is a major shipping point in north China. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Port achieved a container throughput of over 1.88 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in January, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.8 percent and setting a new record for monthly container throughput, the port said Thursday.

The port also completed a cargo throughput of 41 million tonnes in January, up 2.6 percent year on year.

As the maritime gateway of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Tianjin Port has leveraged its advantages since the beginning of the year, continuously making new progress in route opening, low-carbon development, and smart terminal construction.

For example, the port has launched a direct express route for importing cherries from Chile, ensuring the supply of premium fruits for the northern regions during the Spring Festival period. It has also put into operation China's first-ever intelligent monitoring system for marine water environment in ports.

According to the Tianjin Port, to date, it has opened up 145 container routes, maintaining trade with more than 500 ports in more than 180 countries and regions around the world.

