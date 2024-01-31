We Are China

Seascape scenery with fishing boats at Xiaguan port

Ecns.cn) 15:20, January 31, 2024

Seascape scenery with fishing boats mooring at Xiaguan port in Cangnan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)

Xiaguan fishing port is a national first-class fishing port in China, with a unique geographical location.

