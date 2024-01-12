China's Ningbo-Zhoushan port sees rising cargo, container throughput in 2023

Xinhua) 15:49, January 12, 2024

HANGZHOU, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province reported steady growth in its cargo and container throughput in 2023.

According to statistics from the Zhejiang provincial port shipping management center, the port recorded more than 1.3 billion tonnes of cargo throughput in 2023, up 4.94 percent year on year. During the period, the port's container throughput totaled more than 35.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), a year-on-year increase of 5.85 percent.

As of 2023 end, the number of container routes from Ningbo-Zhoushan Port stands at 300, of which 130 are related to Belt and Road partner countries. The port also has 25 sea-rail intermodal transportation routes in operation, helping connect 65 prefecture-level cities in 16 Chinese provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)