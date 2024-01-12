Cargo, container throughput at China's Rizhao Port rises in 2023

Xinhua) 08:37, January 12, 2024

A drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows the container terminal of Rizhao Port in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province. In 2023, the cargo throughput at Rizhao Port has surpassed 522 million tonnes, up 4.1 percent year on year; and the container throughput has surpassed 6.26 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers of goods, up 7.9 percent year on year, according to Rizhao Port authorities. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows the container terminal of Rizhao Port in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province. In 2023, the cargo throughput at Rizhao Port has surpassed 522 million tonnes, up 4.1 percent year on year; and the container throughput has surpassed 6.26 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers of goods, up 7.9 percent year on year, according to Rizhao Port authorities. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows the container terminal of Rizhao Port in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province. In 2023, the cargo throughput at Rizhao Port has surpassed 522 million tonnes, up 4.1 percent year on year; and the container throughput has surpassed 6.26 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers of goods, up 7.9 percent year on year, according to Rizhao Port authorities. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows the container terminal of Rizhao Port in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province. In 2023, the cargo throughput at Rizhao Port has surpassed 522 million tonnes, up 4.1 percent year on year; and the container throughput has surpassed 6.26 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers of goods, up 7.9 percent year on year, according to Rizhao Port authorities. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows the container terminal of Rizhao Port in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province. In 2023, the cargo throughput at Rizhao Port has surpassed 522 million tonnes, up 4.1 percent year on year; and the container throughput has surpassed 6.26 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers of goods, up 7.9 percent year on year, according to Rizhao Port authorities. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)