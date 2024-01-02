China's Beibu Gulf Port sees record container throughput in 2023

Xinhua) 10:47, January 02, 2024

NANNING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Beibu Gulf Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region reported record container throughput in 2023 amid the recovering economy and trade.

The port handled over 8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers last year, up from around 7 million TEUs in 2022, according to the Beibu Gulf Port Co., Ltd.

The port has recorded double-digit growth in container throughput for seven consecutive years.

In recent years, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership have brought the port great opportunities.

Last year, the port stepped up marketing to expand businesses to drive stable growth in container throughput, particularly in Guangxi, said Zhou Yan, general manager of the Beibu Gulf Port Co., Ltd.

The port now has 76 shipping routes, including 48 overseas ones.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)