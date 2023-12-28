Qingdao Port's automated terminal phase III project put into operation
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2023 shows an automated terminal of Qingdao Port, east China's Shandong Province. Qingdao Port's automated terminal phase III project was put into operation on Wednesday, with two 100,000-metric-ton container berths. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)
Automated guided vehicles transport containers at Qingdao Port, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2023. Qingdao Port's automated terminal phase III project was put into operation on Wednesday, with two 100,000-metric-ton container berths. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2023 shows the container yard at Qingdao Port, east China's Shandong Province. Qingdao Port's automated terminal phase III project was put into operation on Wednesday, with two 100,000-metric-ton container berths. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Largest land port on China-Mongolia border pilots 24-hour freight customs clearance
- NE China's first port charging station for electric container trucks operational
- North China border ports see record-high freight throughput
- In pics: Luoyu Port in Meizhou Bay, China's Fujian
- S China's Qinzhou advances construction of port industrial cluster
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.