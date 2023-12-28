Qingdao Port's automated terminal phase III project put into operation

Xinhua) 11:18, December 28, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2023 shows an automated terminal of Qingdao Port, east China's Shandong Province. Qingdao Port's automated terminal phase III project was put into operation on Wednesday, with two 100,000-metric-ton container berths. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)

Automated guided vehicles transport containers at Qingdao Port, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2023. Qingdao Port's automated terminal phase III project was put into operation on Wednesday, with two 100,000-metric-ton container berths. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2023 shows the container yard at Qingdao Port, east China's Shandong Province. Qingdao Port's automated terminal phase III project was put into operation on Wednesday, with two 100,000-metric-ton container berths. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)

