In pics: Luoyu Port in Meizhou Bay, China's Fujian

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows a sea-rail intermodal train transporting iron ore passing on a bridge near the Luoyu operating area in Meizhou Bay of Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Ports constitute an important economic activity in coastal province Fujian, a core area in the construction of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. Fujian has seen improving ability in serving the Belt and Road (B&R) Initiative. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows the Luoyu Port in Meizhou Bay of Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Ports constitute an important economic activity in coastal province Fujian, a core area in the construction of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. Fujian has seen improving ability in serving the Belt and Road (B&R) Initiative. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows a sea-rail intermodal train transporting iron ore at the Luoyu operating area in Meizhou Bay of Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Ports constitute an important economic activity in coastal province Fujian, a core area in the construction of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. Fujian has seen improving ability in serving the Belt and Road (B&R) Initiative. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows a sea-rail intermodal train used for transporting iron ore at the Luoyu operating area in Meizhou Bay of Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Ports constitute an important economic activity in coastal province Fujian, a core area in the construction of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. Fujian has seen improving ability in serving the Belt and Road (B&R) Initiative. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

