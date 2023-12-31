China's Ningbo-Zhoushan port sees record container throughput in 2023

HANGZHOU, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province has reported a record container throughput this year amid economic recovery.

The port has handled 35.05 million standard containers so far this year, a year-on-year growth of 5.5 percent, according to the port operator.

It has become the third port in the world, after the ports of Shanghai and Singapore, to achieve an annual container throughput above 35 million standard containers.

Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has more than 300 container routes, of which more than 250 are international routes, connecting more than 600 ports in more than 200 countries and regions.

The port also offers sea-rail intermodal transportation business, connecting 65 prefecture-level cities nationwide and having handled 1.65 million standard containers this year.

