China's cargo, container throughput at ports up in first 11 months of 2023

Xinhua) 08:47, January 08, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's cargo and container throughput at ports logged robust expansion during the first 11 months of 2023, official data showed.

The country's cargo throughput at ports totaled 15.51 billion tonnes during the period, up 8.4 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Specifically, foreign trade cargo throughput at the ports rose 9.6 percent over one year earlier, according to the ministry.

In the same period, China's ports handled 280 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers, climbing 4.9 percent year on year.

