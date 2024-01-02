China-Mongolia border port sees record-high goods volume in 2023

Xinhua) 13:27, January 02, 2024

HOHHOT, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The volume of goods handled in 2023 by Ganqmod Port, the largest highway port on the China-Mongolia border, reached 37.86 million tonnes, up 98.54 percent year on year, hitting a record high since the port was opened.

According to Qin Ruiqiang, deputy director of the management committee of the port, in 2023, the port continued to promote the construction of intelligent customs clearance, special passages for cross-border unmanned vehicle and special customs supervision zone, as well as significant improvement in customs clearance efficiency.

In 2023, Ganqmod Port invested more than 40 million yuan (about 5.65 million U.S. dollars) to enlarge the original roads, doubling the customs clearance capacity and further improving traffic safety, said Qin.

Situated in north China's Inner Mongolia, Ganqmod Port is a major energy import channel for the country and an important hub in the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor.

