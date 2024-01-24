China's Xiamen Port to see largest batch of automobile export on single voyage

Xinhua) 11:14, January 24, 2024

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2024 shows vehicles to be exported and SAIC Anji Sincerity ro-ro ship at Dongdu port area in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. More than 3,700 cars were loaded into the ro-ro ship at Dongdu port area in Xiamen on Tuesday. The ship will depart from Xiamen on January 24 for Europe, which will be the largest batch of automobile export by far from Xiamen Port on a single voyage. In recent years, Xiamen Port has become an important shipping hub for the export of new energy products. In 2023, more than 85,000 new energy vehicles were exported from Xiamen Port. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

